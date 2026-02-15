Waukesha stalking, man accused of placing harassing Walgreens photo orders

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of stalking someone via the Walgreens photo service. Prosecutors said he submitted hundreds of crude, harassing pictures. Some of those photos included feces, vomit, and pictures of the victim's car with threatening messages.



A Milwaukee man has been charged with felony stalking, accused of sending threatening and crude messages to a person using the Walgreens photo service.

Court proceedings

Big picture view:

Prosecutors said the accused, 59-year-old Steven Hundt, was fired from his job at a Waukesha Walgreens in June 2024. Over the proceeding months, Hundt then placed hundreds of photo orders to Walgreens, at times containing crude images and using harassing and vulgar email addresses.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What's next:

Hundt has his initial appearance in Waukesha County Circuit Court scheduled for Mar. 19.

Waukesha Police Department

Harassing photo orders

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, the Waukesha Police Department was made aware of fraudulent and harassing photo orders made to the Walgreens on Grandview Boulevard that started in June 2024.

Court filings said the store manager told police the person submitting those photo orders was the defendant, Hundt, who had been fired in June 2024. She believed Hundt was sending spam photo orders to several stores. One order was sent to her store, which depicted Adolf Hitler and used a threatening email address.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A police officer spoke to Hundt, the complaint said, and told him to stop with the harassing photo orders.

Dig deeper:

The complaint went on to say that, in November 2024, the store manager again contacted police to say Hundt was continuing to send more harassing photo orders. She said some of the orders contained derogatory versions of her name, and one order included a picture of her car with a threatening and vulgar message. More photos of her car were submitted with vulgar email addresses as well.

Prosecutors said the fraudulent orders contained pictures of random objects, like the moon, and also contained crude images such as photos of feces, vomit, and a person's middle finger. In total, receipts for 378 fraudulent photo orders were provided that are believed to have been from Hundt.

Hundt arrested

Dig deeper:

The complaint said investigators identified a vehicle registered to Hundt, and the Waukesha store's cameras showed that vehicle pulled up behind the manager's car in the parking lot long enough to take a picture of it.

Police arrested Hundt and took his phone. The Walgreens app was found on the phone, along with some of the photos submitted to the photo service, including the ferret feces and vomit.

Featured article