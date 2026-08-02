Waukesha St. Joseph Church holds first Mass after 7-month renovation

The Brief Hundreds gathered at St. Joseph Church in Waukesha for its first Mass since January renovations. The historic church raised $500,000 to update its paint, flooring and balcony. Parishioners and church leaders celebrated returning to worship together in the updated space.



On Saturday, hundreds gathered inside Waukesha's St. Joseph Church for a bilingual Mass. It was the first service since the building underwent renovations in January.

For seven months, the church sat closed – no parishioners, not a hymn nor a homily. However, more than 400 people walked back through the doors as if no time had passed.

"It's great to see people start coming in, and it's like thanks be to God," said Father Matthew Widder, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish.

The historic church is Waukesha's oldest Catholic church, built in the 1800s. Church leaders said the building was well overdue for renovations. After fundraising $500,000, that is exactly what it got.

"It's the same church, but it's been freshened up, it's been rejuvenated," Widder said.

Widder said the church has new paint, new floors and an expanded balcony.

"You can see people coming in like 'woah,'" Widder said.

"It's just like coming home, this is definitely a welcome home event for us," Leticia said. She has been attending the church for more than 30 years.

Having not worshiped in her home church since the beginning of the year, she said she is more excited to see the community.

"Just seeing everybody, all of our community members, people I haven't seen for many months," Leticia said.

"It's about praising God and making this a place where the community comes together to praise God," Widder said.

Leaders at the church thanked everyone who supported and helped fund the renovations.