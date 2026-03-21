Waukesha sex offender release of homeless man; police alert public

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The Brief Waukesha police announced the release of Kevin Gubernot, a lifetime sex offender registrant currently listed as homeless. Gubernot's registration stems from downloading and storing images of adult men sexually abusing minors. Gubernot is not currently wanted, but police issued the notice to promote public safety.



Waukesha police announced on Saturday, March 21, the release of a convicted sex offender. Kevin Gubernot is listed as being homeless.

Release of sex offender

What we know:

Officials said Gubernot downloaded, viewed and stored images of adult men sexually abusing minor females. Gubernot is not wanted by police at this time. However, he is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, and much comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring, a news release says.

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Gubernot is described as a male, white, 5'9" tall, weighing 177 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The photo attached to this post was taken in December 2025.

Why the notification?

Dig deeper:

Police said in the news release that Saturday's notification is "not intended to increase fear, rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public."

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The release goes on to say, "Sex offenders have always lived in our communities…We believe the only person who wins if community notification ends is the sex offender, since sex offenders derive their power through secrecy."

Call with questions

What you can do:

If you have questions or want further information, you are encouraged to call the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3770.