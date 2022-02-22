Waukesha road conditions slick, crews working non-stop

Downtown Waukesha turned into a slushy mess Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Carroll University student Madeline Demoss' classes are canceled Tuesday, but Mother Nature is proving to be tougher than any exam.

"I’ve noticed that the sleet on my car is starting to freeze a lot faster. Getting kinda nervous. I probably won’t be out for too long if I can help it," said Demoss.

"It was all hands on deck. Basically you throw everything out the window, and you keep at her until she stops," said Hans Guderyon, Waukesha County Highway Patrol superintendent.

Waukesha County has 52 trucks working non-stop.

Waukesha County highway crews address Tuesday's roads amid winter weather

"Now that it’s switched over to a solid form, we can plow it, and the salt will hold a little better. We still have that threat of the re-freeze and ice still forming on the roads," Guderyon said.

There is plenty of salt and brine to keep up with demand.

"We probably have about 14,000 tons at this location – we are good on salt for this storm, and probably the winter going forward," said Guderyon.

It was also a day Devin Johnson won't forget; his mom was getting married Tuesday at 2:22 p.m. in Sheboygan, but he is not traveling any farther than his Waukesha sidewalk.

"It’s not even close to safe out here, to be honest," Johnson said.

It could be worse. On Feb. 22, 1922 – 100 years ago Tuesday – a thick coat of ice brought the Midwest to a standstill.