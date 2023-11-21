Waukesha remembrance ceremony; 2 years after Christmas parade attack

Waukesha is marking two years since the 2021 Christmas Parade attack. Six people were killed and dozens of others hurt. A remembrance ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 21 – two years since the attack – will honor those victims.

"There are still kids that can’t hear a siren, can’t see the lights," said Katie Green, Healing Hearts program director.

Waukesha parade attack memorial rendering

Healing Hearts of Southeast Wisconsin, a grief support group, will be on hand for the event. The city plans to dedicate a memorial on Main Street to remember the lives impacted; a model is on display outside city hall. The ceremony will take place at 4:39 p.m. – recognizing the exact time of the tragedy.

"It’s very important for the community to pause and recognize the pain of those people who suffered," Green said.

Family members of victims Jane Kulich and Jackson Sparks will speak. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will also be there.

United for Waukesha Resiliency Center will hand out paper lanterns to the crowd to show unity and support.

Tiles for Waukesha parade memorial

The city of Waukesha is also inviting people to customize clay tiles Tuesday that will be incorporated into a larger parade memorial in Grede Park. The fundraiser will help pay for the memorial, which will be dedicated in November 2024.