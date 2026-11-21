The Brief Community members gathered in Waukesha to remember the six Christmas parade tragedy victims. The event marked five years since an SUV sped through the parade route and injured 62 people. This year's Waukesha Christmas parade takes place along Main Street downtown on Sunday, Dec. 6.



A large crowd of people gathered at Grede Park to remember, reflect and pay tribute to the lives lost in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy five years ago. The community came together for one final special memorial honoring the victims and making sure their memories live on.

It was a special ceremony bringing together the Waukesha community one final time on an annual basis.

"We have healed and grown and come together and move forward," said Jan Kwiatkowski member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

Remembering Waukesha parade victims

Local perspective:

"We are so sad and still grieving and healing from the loss that we had for this community," said Waukesha Mayor Alicia Halvensleben.

Through music, words and shared embraces, Waukesha remembered the six people killed in the Christmas parade tragedy that happened on November 2021.

"The community really stepped in. I think this is a great monument to those that were lost and I hope the people of Waukesha come and visit," said David Sorenson, husband of Dancing Granny member Virginia.

READ MORE: Waukesha comes together to honor 6 killed in 2021 parade attack

David Sorenson lost his wife, Virginia, one of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, that night. On Saturday, he reflected on life without her and the others as the city held its final annual remembrance ceremony.

"I think of them often. Not only my wife not but the little boy that was killed and some of the other dancing Grannies and so on and so forth. But you got to go on you got to move forward it’s the best we can do," Sorenson said.

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At the base of the memorial for the parade attack victims, silence and song brought painful memories right back.

"To me this is holy ground. It’s a place of remembrance and deep grief," Kwiatkowski said.

With that pain came a sense of hope and healing.

"All I can say is that we will never forget," Halvensleben said.

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The city looked to never forget the people and not just what happened to them.

This year's Waukesha Christmas parade is on Sunday, Dec. 6. It starts at 4 p.m. along Main Street downtown.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.