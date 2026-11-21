The Brief Waukesha will hold its fifth and final annual remembrance ceremony Saturday, Nov. 21 for the 2021 Christmas Parade attack that killed six people and injured 62 others. At 4:39 p.m. Saturday at the Parade Memorial in Grede Park near 538 Riverwalk Dr., city leaders and families are set to speak. Mayor Alicia Halvensleben says the city will find other ways to honor the victims in the future.



The City of Waukesha will gather Saturday to remember the six people killed and 62 others injured in the 2021 Christmas Parade attack.

Saturday's remembrance ceremony will be the fifth and final annual one, according to a city press release.

Final remembrance ceremony

What they're saying:

"We ask the community to come together to honor those affected, remember those we lost, and support one another," the release said.

Mayor Alicia Halvensleben said the memorials continue to serve as a powerful reminder of what happened five years ago. In an appearance on FOX6 Now Wednesday, the mayor said this won't be the last time the city pays homage to those who lost their lives in what was meant to be a joyous kick-off to the holiday season.

"In one sense, it is the last one. It's going to be the last of our gathering at the the park and the sort of annual way that we've been doing this, but it's certainly not the last time that we are going to remember and honor the victims of this tragedy. So, the way that we're going to remember this moment in our history has is just going to evolve over time," Halvensleben said. "We certainly plan to continue to honor this in some way. What that will look like in the future, we're not quite sure yet. And certainly, we have already considered gatherings for the major milestones, so 10 and 15 years down the road."

Tamara Durand, 52, Wilhelm Hospel, 81, Jane Kulich, 52, LeAnna Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Jackson Sparks, 8, were all marching as part of different units in the 2021 parade when they were struck by a man driving an SUV through the parade route.

Timeline:

The ceremony will begin at 4:39 p.m. Saturday at the Parade Memorial inside Grede Park. The park is located near 538 Riverwalk Drive.

Halvensleben is set to speak and will be joined by Sheri Sparks, mother of Jackson, and Taylor Kulich, Jane's daughter, during the ceremony. Additionally, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and Waukesha South Marching Band — which were both part of the 2021 parade — will also take part in the ceremony.

The city dedicated the Waukesha Parade Memorial in Grede Park back in 2024. A separate memorial on Main Street, which is located in the east corner of the Five Points intersection, was dedicated in 2023.

This year's parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., and the theme is "Christmas at the Movies".