Bird flu fears force aviary to close at Waukesha nonprofit

The Milwaukee County Zoo closed its aviary this week because of bird flu fears.

Now, a Waukesha nonprofit is following suit to protect its own flock.

CARE public aviary closed

What we know:

For three decades, the Center for Animal Rehabilitation and Education, or C.A.R.E., has taken in domesticated parrots, budgies, and cockatiels looking for new homes.

"Most of our birds are in their 20s, 30s, 40s – we have a couple of 50-year-olds here. They are long-term commitments."

One of the many birds at C.A.R.E.

CARE President Cassie Cherney says the organization's public aviary is the main way the group can attract new pet owners.

But this week, Cherney made the difficult decision to keep the public out.

"The case found of avian flu at the Milwaukee [County] Zoo. That’s about 12 miles away from here. It’s a little close to home," said Cherney.

The zoo says a Canada goose was found dead in the zoo parking lot and tested positive for what’s commonly known as bird flu. The zoo aviary closed as a precaution.

"How scared are you that it could come here?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine. "Very scared. Very scared. We have 105 birds in our facility right now," replied Cherney.

Sanitation

What we know:

CARE is asking anyone who comes into their retail space for toys and treats to spray lysol on their shoes and cover their feet with bags.

Volunteers use gloves when cleaning cages.

Cherney says bird flu can spread through wild bird droppings and direct contact.

Sanitization request

"It has an impact on not only the stuff we sell here for birds but it has an impact on the birds overall. They love attention from people," added Cherney.

The closure comes at a time when care is looking to spread its wings.

Donations needed

What you can do:

"We’ll take anything – donations help us keep our doors open," said Cherney.

The organization has outgrown its downtown Waukesha location and is in need of a new home for itself.

C.A.R.E.

"These birds didn’t ask to be put here. They were put here by human hands. We want them to have long, fulfilling, healthy lives," said Cherney.

CARE says a regional outbreak of bird flu in 2022 closed their aviary for months.

Thankfully, none of their birds have gotten sick.

Head to CARE's website to learn more and donate.