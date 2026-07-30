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Waukesha police shooting at Meijer store on Sunset Drive

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 30, 2026 6:22 PM CDT
Published July 30, 2026 6:22 PM CDT

WAUKESHA, Wis. - There is a large police presence outside the Meijer store on Sunset Drive in Waukesha on Thursday evening, July 30.

Waukesha police confirmed that it was an officer-involved shooting. A press briefing is expected in the near future.

Shoppers told FOX6 that a person had a knife, there was some sort of altercation, and police fired shots.

It is unknown how many people were injured, but all officers are okay.

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Waukesha police incident at meijer, witness interviews
Waukesha police incident at meijer, witness interviews

Waukesha police incident at meijer, witness interviews

FOX6 is on scene of a large police scene at the Waukesha Meijer on Sunset Drive on Thursday, July 30. FOX6 spoke to several who were in or near the store when the incident happen.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

The Source: FOX6 is on scene, and spoke to some shoppers, and is working to learn more. Police did confirm it was an officer-involved shooting.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsWaukesha