Waukesha police shooting at Meijer store on Sunset Drive

There is a large police presence outside the Meijer store on Sunset Drive in Waukesha on Thursday evening, July 30.

Waukesha police confirmed that it was an officer-involved shooting. A press briefing is expected in the near future.

Shoppers told FOX6 that a person had a knife, there was some sort of altercation, and police fired shots.

It is unknown how many people were injured, but all officers are okay.

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