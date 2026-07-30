Waukesha police shooting at Meijer store on Sunset Drive
WAUKESHA, Wis. - There is a large police presence outside the Meijer store on Sunset Drive in Waukesha on Thursday evening, July 30.
Waukesha police confirmed that it was an officer-involved shooting. A press briefing is expected in the near future.
Shoppers told FOX6 that a person had a knife, there was some sort of altercation, and police fired shots.
It is unknown how many people were injured, but all officers are okay.
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The Source: FOX6 is on scene, and spoke to some shoppers, and is working to learn more. Police did confirm it was an officer-involved shooting.