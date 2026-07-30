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Waukesha police shooting following hostage situation at Meijer

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 30, 2026 10:19 PM CDT Published July 30, 2026 6:22 PM CDT
Waukesha police shooting, hostage situation
Waukesha police shooting, hostage situation

Waukesha police shooting, hostage situation

A hostage situation at the Waukesha Meijer ended with an officer-involving shooting on Thursday night, July 30.

The Brief

    • On Thursday, July 30, Waukesha police responded to a 911 call from a Meijer store, where a man armed with a knife had taken a 59-year-old male hostage.
    • After the suspect refused commands to drop the knife, an officer shot him.
    • The suspect remains in critical condition, while the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A hostage situation at the Waukesha Meijer on Sunset Drive led to a police shooting on Thursday evening, July 30.

Hostage situation and shooting

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Police Department, just before 6 p.m. emergency dispatch received a 911 call from an adult man who said he was inside the Meijer store armed with a knife, had taken a hostage, and demanded a crisis negotiator.

Waukesha police briefing on Meijer incident
Waukesha police briefing on Meijer incident

Waukesha police briefing on Meijer incident

Waukesha police offered new information about an incident that unfolded inside a Meijer store in which an officer discharged his service weapon.

Officers responded to the main shopping area inside the store and found the suspect armed with a knife in "close proximity" to a 59-year-old man.

After the suspect refused multiple commands to drop the knife, and based on the suspect's actions and immediate threat he posed to the victim and the responding officers, an officer fired their weapon at the suspect.

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Officers immediately administered emergency medical care to the suspect. The suspect was taken to a local hospital via ambulance and is in critical condition.

The 59-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

Waukesha police incident at Meijer, witness interviews
Waukesha police incident at Meijer, witness interviews

Waukesha police incident at Meijer, witness interviews

FOX6 is on scene of a large police scene at the Waukesha Meijer on Sunset Drive on Thursday, July 30. FOX6 spoke to several shoppers who were in or near the store when the incident happened.

Investigation

What we know:

No officers were injured. The officer who fired his weapon, a 26-year-old male officer with five years of law enforcement experience, has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The incident was recorded on body camera. A knife was recovered near the suspect.

In compliance with Wisconsin state law, an independent investigation is being conducted by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT), led by the Greenfield Police Department. Findings will be turned over to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: FOX6 was on scene, and spoke to some shoppers. Police did confirm it was an officer-involved shooting and later held a press conference.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsWaukesha