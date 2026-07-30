Waukesha police shooting following hostage situation at Meijer

The Brief On Thursday, July 30, Waukesha police responded to a 911 call from a Meijer store, where a man armed with a knife had taken a 59-year-old male hostage. After the suspect refused commands to drop the knife, an officer shot him. The suspect remains in critical condition, while the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.



A hostage situation at the Waukesha Meijer on Sunset Drive led to a police shooting on Thursday evening, July 30.

Hostage situation and shooting

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Police Department, just before 6 p.m. emergency dispatch received a 911 call from an adult man who said he was inside the Meijer store armed with a knife, had taken a hostage, and demanded a crisis negotiator.

Officers responded to the main shopping area inside the store and found the suspect armed with a knife in "close proximity" to a 59-year-old man.

After the suspect refused multiple commands to drop the knife, and based on the suspect's actions and immediate threat he posed to the victim and the responding officers, an officer fired their weapon at the suspect.

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Officers immediately administered emergency medical care to the suspect. The suspect was taken to a local hospital via ambulance and is in critical condition.

The 59-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

Investigation

What we know:

No officers were injured. The officer who fired his weapon, a 26-year-old male officer with five years of law enforcement experience, has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The incident was recorded on body camera. A knife was recovered near the suspect.

In compliance with Wisconsin state law, an independent investigation is being conducted by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT), led by the Greenfield Police Department. Findings will be turned over to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.