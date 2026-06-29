Waukesha planetarium seeks $200K to replace aging equipment

The Brief The Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium is raising $200,000 by the end of the year to replace aging equipment. Leaders said the planetarium has raised about $113,000 since last July, leaving it a little more than halfway to its goal. The planetarium is part of the School District of Waukesha and sees about 31,000 visitors each year.



Leaders at the Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium are in the middle of a critical fundraiser, with a deadline looming faster than a speeding comet.

What we know:

The Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium in Waukesha is working to raise $200,000 before the end of the year to replace aging technology leaders said can no longer be upgraded.

The planetarium has raised about $113,000 since last July, with the campaign titled "Don’t Let the Planetarium Go Dark." That puts it a little more than halfway to its goal, with a December deadline approaching.

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The planetarium is part of the School District of Waukesha. It welcomes virtually all K-8 students in the district each year and is also open to the public.

About 31,000 people visit the planetarium each year.

What they're saying:

For Brian Cieslak, the fundraiser comes at a critical time. Cieslak has been an educator at the Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium since the 1980s and said the facility’s current digital system is reaching the end of its life.

"It’s a computer system that is going on 10 years old. Just like any computer, your laptop that you have at home, or your TV, it starts to get dated," Cieslak said.

The planetarium upgraded to a digital system in 2017, but leaders said the software, hardware and projectors are now aging out.

Director Lisa Swaney said replacing the system is the best long-term option.

"Ultimately, our projectors are going to give out, eventually," Swaney said.

Big picture view:

Swaney said the planetarium is an important resource for students and families across the area.

"This is a great community opportunity and a great resource for all," Swaney said.

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Cieslak said he does not want the facility to reach a point where visitors come to see the stars and the equipment no longer works.

"There are some things we can’t fix," Cieslak said. "Like the projector systems – they are starting to get old and tired."

What you can do:

Those interested in donating can visit the "Don’t Let the Planetarium Go Dark" page or the Waukesha County Community Foundation website.