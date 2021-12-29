Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha parade victims memorial removal ceremony Wednesday

By
Published 
Updated 7:55AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUKESHA - The temporary memorial for victims of the November parade attack in Waukesha will be removed on Wednesday, Dec. 29. A closure ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Following the closure ceremony, city staff and members of the Waukesha County Historical Society will decommission the temporary memorial and preserve items. 

The Waukesha Common Council plans to consider a request next month to create a Waukesha Christmas Parade Permanent Memorial Commission. 

The commission would work with the city and community leaders to determine the best location and monument to permanently honor the six people killed and dozens of others who were injured.

Memorial for parade attack victims at Waukesha's Veterans Park

The commission will consist of members of the community from a variety of groups. The commission’s purpose will be to make a recommendation to the Common Council on a permanent memorial and location and to assist in the fundraising efforts for the creation of a permanent monument.

