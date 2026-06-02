Waukesha murder suspect to represent himself at trial next week

article

The Brief Kevin Lychwick, 63, will represent himself at trial in the Waukesha case charging him with killing his neighbor, Carlos Maldonado. Prosecutors say Lychwick shot Maldonado in the head, covered his body with a tarp and hid the body next to their apartment building. The judge denied Lychwick’s request to delay the trial a third time, saying the case is set to begin Monday morning.



A Waukesha man charged with killing his neighbor and hiding the body will represent himself at trial next week.

What we know:

Kevin Lychwick, 63, told a judge Tuesday, June 2, that his public defender was not doing enough for his defense. The judge, David Maas, granted Lychwick’s request for his defense attorney to withdraw from the case.

Lychwick tried to push his trial back a third time, citing medical issues and saying he was not prepared, but the judge denied the request.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He says he is innocent and believes police officers fabricated body camera and surveillance video evidence in the case. Police say they found the gun used to kill Maldonado in Lychwick’s car and found a "hit list" in Lychwick’s apartment.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Lychwick shot 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado in the head and covered his body with a tarp. A passerby found Maldonado’s body in October 2024 next to the apartment building where Lychwick and Maldonado lived.

Kevin Lychwick

He was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

What they're saying:

"541 days in isn’t when you should be ramping up your defense and prepare for trial," said Maas.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"My representation is only temporary until I find my own defense," Lychwick said.

Kevin Lychwick

"That's not going to happen," Mass replied. "You're not going to find an attorney to represent you for trial next week on a first degree intentional homicide case. It's not happening."

What's next:

The trial is set to begin Monday morning, June 8, and is expected to last all week.

Related article