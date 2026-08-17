Waukesha Meijer hostage situation, police shooting; suspect identified

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The Brief Waukesha police have now identified the suspect at the center of a hostage situation and officer-involved shooting that happened at Meijer. Formal charges from the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office are expected later this week, police said. Police also said one of the officer's shots hit the hostage victim in the hand.



Waukesha police have now identified the suspect at the center of a hostage situation and officer-involved shooting that happened at Meijer in late July.

Suspect identified

What we know:

Investigators said 21-year-old Anthony Lehman had a knife and a "clamp tool with two razor blades affixed to the end of it" when he took a man hostage inside the store on July 30.

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Police previously said they knew the suspect, now identified as Lehman, and had arrested him before.

Formal charges from the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office are expected later this week, police said. Those charges could include first-degree reckless injury, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and terrorist threats.

Anthony Lehman (courtesy: WPD)

The backstory:

It happened on the evening of July 30. Waukesha police said the suspect, now identified as Lehman, took a 59-year-old man hostage and demanded a crisis negotiator inside the Meijer on Sunset Drive.

Police said Lehman refused multiple commands to drop a knife, and an officer shot at the suspect due to the "immediate threat" he posed to the victim and responding officers. One of the officer's shots hit the victim's hand, according to police.

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Lehman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive. The 59-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

What's next:

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, with the Greenfield Police Department as the lead agency, is investigating the officer-involved shooting in compliance with state law.

Police identified the officer involved as a 26-year-old man with five years of law enforcement experience. That officer was placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

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