Waukesha mayor race: Alicia Halvensleben wins upset by under 500 votes

The Brief Alicia Halvensleben defeated Republican Scott Allen by fewer than 500 votes in Waukesha’s mayoral race on Tuesday. Halvensleben’s victory drew national attention as a Democrat won in a traditionally Republican stronghold. Halvensleben, currently Common Council president, will be sworn in on April 21.



A margin of fewer than 500 votes has given the city of Waukesha a new mayor — and a political shift in a traditionally Republican stronghold.

What we know:

Alicia Halvensleben defeated Republican State Rep. Scott Allen in Tuesday’s election, drawing national attention to the race in Wisconsin’s largest conservative-leaning city. She will be sworn in on April 21.

Alicia Halvensleben

Waukesha mayor-elect Halvensleben said she woke up Wednesday morning to calls from national media outlets, including The New York Times and The Atlantic.

What they're saying:

"It is crazy. It’s a weird feeling," Halvensleben said. "It is a conservative area, but I was confident the voters of Waukesha would choose the person who was going to put them first."

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Halvensleben, a Democrat, said the result reflects local priorities rather than national politics.

"While, yes, I identify as a Democrat – I’ve been a Democrat when it comes to state and national politics. This isn’t about a blue wave," she said. "This is about what’s good for Waukesha."

Allen congratulated Halvensleben Wednesday morning in a social media post:

"Last night in a phone call I congratulated our next mayor and wished her well. Waukesha is a great community with many challenges ahead. Let's work together to make this an even better place."

Halvensleben said fiscal responsibility — often viewed as a core Republican issue — pushed her over the finish line.

"My opponent has been in the State Legislature for 11 years and he’s had the opportunity to make sure that state aid is coming back to Waukesha and he hasn’t made that happen," she said. "The voters recognize that."

The backstory:

Halvensleben first entered politics after being forced from her home in Waukesha’s Horizon West condos due to structural issues about five years ago. The building was later torn down.

Alicia Halvensleben

She later ran for Waukesha Common Council and won. Halvensleben currently serves as Common Council president.

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"I kind of got a crash course in ‘how do you navigate this situation,’" said Halvensleben.

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