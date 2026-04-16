Man dies after potential lightning strike in Waukesha; walking through parking lot

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The Brief Waukesha police say a man has died after possibly being struck by lightning on Wednesday night. Preliminary information indicates the man was struck by lightning while walking through the parking lot during the storm. Police believe the victim is not from Wisconsin.



A man in his 40s has died after possibly being struck by lightning in Waukesha on Wednesday night, April 15.

Lightning strike

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Police Department, emergency responders were called to the area of Golf Road and Grandview Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a man down.

The caller reported a man on the ground and was unsure if he was breathing. At the time, the area was experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by significant thunder and lightning.

When crews arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 40s who was unresponsive.

Shortly after, information was provided that the man may have been struck by lightning. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

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Preliminary information indicates the man was struck by lightning while walking through the parking lot during the storm.

According to Waukesha police, witnesses and physical evidence observed at the scene were consistent with a lightning strike.

What's next:

Waukesha police are working with the Medical Examiner to determine positive identification, manner and cause of death.

Police believe the victim is not from Wisconsin.