Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Waukesha County
10
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Sheboygan County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Racine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Ozaukee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:42 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Milwaukee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Milwaukee County, Kenosha County, Jefferson County, Dodge County, Jefferson County
Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Milwaukee County, Jefferson County, Walworth County, Racine County, Waukesha County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Jefferson County, Jefferson County
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Sheboygan County
Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Racine County, Jefferson County, Ozaukee County, Washington County, Waukesha County, Walworth County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County

Man dies after potential lightning strike in Waukesha; walking through parking lot

By
Published  April 16, 2026 7:57am CDT
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Waukesha police say a man has died after possibly being struck by lightning on Wednesday night.
    • Preliminary information indicates the man was struck by lightning while walking through the parking lot during the storm.
    • Police believe the victim is not from Wisconsin.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A man in his 40s has died after possibly being struck by lightning in Waukesha on Wednesday night, April 15. 

Lightning strike

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Police Department, emergency responders were called to the area of Golf Road and Grandview Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a man down. 

The caller reported a man on the ground and was unsure if he was breathing. At the time, the area was experiencing heavy rainfall accompanied by significant thunder and lightning.

When crews arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 40s who was unresponsive. 

Shortly after, information was provided that the man may have been struck by lightning. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Preliminary information indicates the man was struck by lightning while walking through the parking lot during the storm. 

According to Waukesha police, witnesses and physical evidence observed at the scene were consistent with a lightning strike. 

What's next:

Waukesha police are working with the Medical Examiner to determine positive identification, manner and cause of death. 

Police believe the victim is not from Wisconsin.

The Source: The information in this report was provided by the Waukesha Police Department. 

WeatherWaukeshaNews