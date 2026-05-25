Waukesha holds Memorial Day march; honors fallen military, new tradition

The Brief Replacing its traditional parade, Waukesha held an intimate Memorial Day march to honor fallen military service members. The event was successfully rescued from near-cancellation after local volunteers flooded the VFW with support. Participants marched with photos of loved ones, culminating in tributes from combat veterans.



On this Memorial Day, people across the country took time to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military. That included a new event in Waukesha; instead of a parade, there was a march.

New Memorial Day tradition

What we know:

Waukesha's Memorial Day march was held two years after the last parade. It was an intimate way for people to give thanks, and reflect on those who had given the ultimate sacrifice.

Waukesha Memorial Day march

Monday's march kicked off around 10 a.m. It started on Barstow Street and went down Main. The Allied Veterans and VFW Post 721 invited the public to take part.

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People marched side-by-side, many holding photos of loved ones who died while serving the country. There were still aspects of a parade, with onlookers watching on the sidelines as people drove by.

Waukesha Memorial Day march

This event was actually up in the air. But after a FOX6 News story about the need for volunteers, the VFW got an influx of calls from people wanting to help.

In the end, those who attended heard from combat veterans, loved ones, and city leaders, who paid tribute, and took time to reflect.

What they're saying:

"I'm grateful for this space and time to come together as a community, not only to remember, but to ensure that the legacy of those who we honor is never forgotten. Their stories, their sacrifice, and their service deserve to live on in each of us," said Waukesha Mayor Alicia Halvensleben. "Their stories, their sacrifice, andd their service deserve to live on in each of us."

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"Every soldier who has lost their fellow soldier in battle never stops mourning their loss," said Eddie Meier, Vietnam veteran.

Waukesha Memorial Day march

That message of honoring the past and legacy of those who served, rang loud and clear on Monday.