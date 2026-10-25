Waukesha hit-and-run: Woman pleads no contest, gets probation

The Brief A Waukesha woman has been sentenced to probation for a February hit-and-run. It happened at East Avenue and Broadway. Court filings said the victim rolled over the windshield and was launched 15–20 feet.



A Waukesha woman was sentenced to probation after prosecutors said she hit a pedestrian and drove away in February.

No contest plea

In court:

The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office charged 81-year-old Janet Wolfgram with felony hit-and-run. Court records show she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of misdemeanor hit-and-run on Oct. 14.

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Waukesha County Judge Scott Wagner sentenced Wolfgram to one year of probation.

Janet Wolfgram

The backstory:

Waukesha police were called to the area of East Avenue and Broadway on Feb. 8, 2026. A criminal complaint said officers got to the scene and spoke to the hit-and-run victim, who was on the ground holding his leg.

A witness identified the car that hit the victim as a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruz and provided the license plate number, which court filings said was registered to Wolfgram. The witness followed the car until it stopped at a grocery store on Sunset Drive.

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Dig deeper:

Surveillance video showed the victim walking across the intersection with the flow of a green light when Wolfgram turned left and hit the victim without slowing down or swerving, according to the complaint. The video showed the victim flip up onto the hood of Wolfgram's car and roll over the windshield before landing on the ground. Officers estimated the victim was launched 15–20 feet from where he was hit.

What they're saying:

Officers got to the grocery store as Wolfgram got out of her car. The complaint said they asked her if she knew she'd been in an accident, and she said she thought she hit something but wasn't sure what. When officers told her she hit a person, court filings said she became "quite distraught."