Waukesha hit-and-run pedestrian crash; 81-year-old woman charged

article

The Brief A Waukesha woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened near E. Broadway and N. East Avenue on Feb. 8. Officers estimated the victim was launched approximately 15 to 20 feet from where he was struck.



An 81-year-old Waukesha woman has been criminally charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Feb. 8. The accused is Janet Wolfgram – she's charged with one count of hit-and-run.

Pedestrian hit

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Waukesha police were called out to the area of E. Broadway and N. East Avenue for the report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground holding his leg. The victim told police he was crossing the intersection when a vehicle hit him, per the complaint. The driver did not stop.

Prosecutors said a witness at the scene identified the striking vehicle as a 2014 red Chevrolet Cruz bearing Wisconsin registration as 249VHN, which registered to Janet Wolfgram.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The witness followed the striking vehicle until it stopped at the Pick ‘n Save store on Sunset Drive. As officers arrived at Pick ’n Save, Wolfgram was exiting her vehicle, court filings say.

Waukesha hit-and-run crash on Feb. 8.

In custody

What we know:

Officers approached Wolfgram and asked if she knew she had been in an accident.

Wolfgram allegedly said she thought she hit something but wasn't sure what. After officers informed her that she hit someone, she became "quite distraught," the complaint states.

Surveillance video

Dig deeper:

Officers then obtained surveillance video – which showed the victim walking across the intersection with the flow of a green light. Wolfgram is seen turning left and hitting the victim without slowing or swerving, according to the criminal complaint.

The video shows the victim hit the front of the vehicle slightly towards the passenger side, where he flipped up onto the hood, rolled over the windshield and landed on the ground, court filings say.

Officers estimated the victim was launched approximately 15 to 20 feet from where he was struck.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After hitting the victim, the video shows Wolfgram continue driving in a normal manner.