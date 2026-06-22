Waukesha gym teacher convicted of OWI, sentenced to prison
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha physical education teacher who caused a crash and showed up to work drunk back in 2025 is going to prison.
At the time of his arrest, a court commissioner said Randall Villarreal was so drunk, he was amazed Villarreal was still alive and now, FOX6 has new video of the field sobriety test given in the school gym.
Randall Villarreal in court
January 2025 arrest
What we know:
Investigators say Villareal's blood alcohol concentration was, quote, "off the charts."
In a school gym in January 2025, Waukesha police say Randall Villarreal failed four different field sobriety tests.
Bodycam video, still image of Randall Villarreal's sobriety test
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Before 8 a.m. police say he was nearly 5x the legal limit to drive.
"That’s not just illegal, that’s life-threatening."
Earlier in the day, investigators say Villarreal dropped his son off at school and then rear-ended another car.
Damage to the vehicle
He left the scene and went to work at Waukesha S.T.E.M. – Saratoga Campus, where he was a gym teacher.
"I just want to express my deep regret and take full accountability," said Villarreal in court.
Convicted and sentenced
What we know:
In May, a jury convicted Villarreal of OWI causing injury. During the trial, Villarreal testified he didn’t drink alcohol that day until he got to work.
"You tried to get out of this by lying. That doesn’t show integrity, accountability, or remorse," said Waukesha County Judge Michael Aprahamian.
Villarreal’s family asked for leniency.
"Like many struggling with addiction, my father was fighting a battle that not many of us fully understood at the time," said Jackson Villarreal, Randall's son.
Randall Villarreal in court
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The judge sentenced Villarreal to 14 months in prison and two years extended supervision.
"He chose to get into a vehicle, drive on public roads and report to a school where he was responsible for children," said Prosecutor Alyssa Jay. "Educators are held to a higher standard."
A condition of his extended supervision is that he must stay sober.
Villareal says he completed a treatment program and hasn’t had a drink in more than 500 days.
The Source: FOX6 was in court for sentencing and previously reported on this case with information from the criminal complaint.