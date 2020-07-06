Waukesha FD called to apartment fire, no injuries reported

WAUKESHA -- Fire officials were called to a house fire near S. West Avenue and Richard Street around 10 p.m. Sunday, July 6th for a report of the smell of smoke in the building.



Upon arrival crews found smoke coming from the roof of a two-story, four-family building. Fire crews immediately entered the building and assisted one resident out. All other residents were able to evacuate the building prior to our arrival.



The crews were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes of arrival. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.



The Waukesha Fire Department reminds all residents to have an emergency plan and to exercise this plan routinely and to always have working smoke detectors in the home.