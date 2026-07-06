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The Brief The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian. It happened on Highway 164 at Lawnsdale Road in the village of Waukesha. The crash remains under investigation.



The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said one person was killed in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash on Monday afternoon, July 6.

What we know:

The crash happened in the village of Waukesha, on Highway 164 at Lawnsdale Road, shortly after 2 p.m. The sheriff's office said the pedestrian died at the scene.

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Due to the investigation, Highway 164 was closed at Wilmont Drive and traffic was rerouted around the scene.

What we don't know:

The crash remains under investigation. The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

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