Waukesha couple’s Colombia adoption stalled by US visa pause

The Brief A Waukesha couple was unable to travel to Colombia to finalize an adoption after the U.S. paused visa issuance. Joe and Kristin Finn said the pause halted plans years in the making to meet their 12-year-old daughter. An immigration attorney said families may have limited options as they wait for clarification or potential legal challenges.



A Waukesha couple who expected to be thousands of miles away in South America this weekend, preparing to adopt their child, instead found themselves at home after a sudden change in U.S. visa policy left their plans on hold.

Local perspective:

Joe and Kristin Finn said three years of international adoption work had led to this weekend, when they were supposed to travel to Colombia to finalize the process and meet their 12-year-old daughter in person for the first time. A recent update from the U.S. Department of State, however, has now left them waiting in limbo.

While many families spend a Sunday afternoon on the couch, the Finns said this one felt especially difficult. Instead of being on a flight, they were still in their Waukesha home.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We were supposed to have landed about an hour ago," said Kristin Finn, waiting to adopt her daughter.

The couple said they had already booked flights and hotels and were preparing to complete the final steps of the adoption.

What they're saying:

"We booked plane tickets, we booked hotels," said Joe Finn Jr.

The Finns said they have spent weeks on Zoom calls with their daughter and have her room ready at home.

"We're just really excited to meet her and have her here," Kristin Finn said. "We're planning on having her design it how she wants."

Those plans stalled this past week when the U.S. Department of State paused visa issuance in more than 70 countries, including Colombia. The department said it is reviewing regulations and guidelines to ensure people entering the U.S. do not rely on welfare or become a public charge.

"Devastating, we were frustrated," Joe Finn Jr. said.

The couple said they have already submitted paperwork showing their daughter would not be on public assistance. With no clear exemption for adoptions, they said they have begun reaching out to elected officials for help.

"Really, we just want to go and get her and be with her, and instead we're emailing senators and congressmen," Joe Finn Jr. said.

Dig deeper:

Immigration attorney Marc Christopher said the pause has left families in a difficult position. While there does not appear to be a specific exemption for adoptions, he said the policy could potentially be challenged in court.

"It's really frustrating for these families who have been waiting a very long time," he said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In the meantime, the Finns said their long-planned Sunday trip to meet their daughter has become an uncertain wait. They said they are hoping to travel to Colombia within the next two weeks, or sooner, to resume the adoption process.

The couple said they are still seeking clarification from the U.S. Department of State. The department did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.