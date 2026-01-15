Waukesha County woman arrested again; accused of threatening students

The Brief A 70-year-old Waukesha County woman was arrested for the second time in a month for allegedly threatening students at Richmond School. While the suspect claims she made a harmless gesture, students reported a "throat slitting" motion. The woman previously threatened to shoot teachers in December.



Waukesha County sheriff's deputies say a 70-year-old woman threatened kids on a school playground, again. Now, she's been arrested for the second time in just over a month.

What we know:

Judith Plough said she was in her backyard Tuesday afternoon with her dog, Buddy, when she was accused of making another threat against Richmond School students.

Judith Plough

"Show me again the gesture you made," said FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"I went like this to pull the hair out, and then I went like this," Plough said.

"But the superintendent, prosecutors and detectives provide a completely different version of events," Lemoine said.

Students told them it was more like a "throat slitting" gesture.

First incident leads to "contact" order

The backstory:

In December, deputies said the 70-year-old told fourth graders at Richmond School she would "shoot the teachers" if she went to their school.

Judith Plough

Prosecutors said Plough was verbally aggressive, hit her dog in front of them, and warned the kids "not to snitch on her."

"Three hours later, after a nice conversation for three minutes with 8-year-olds, I’m taken to jail, laying on cement for ten days," Plough said.

Prosecutors charged Plough with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She was ordered to have no contact with the school as a condition of her bond.

Deputies arrested her this week for bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Plough has not been charged yet for the latest incident.

Plough weighs in

What they're saying:

"This is my property. It goes all the way – there’s a fence there," Plough said. "I didn’t talk to the kids. I was here. Look, I’m 20 feet from my house and their property line is there. How do I talk to them?"

Plough's home is behind the school, and her backyard butts up to an unfenced portion of the playground.

After the December incident, the Richmond School Board voted to complete 200 feet of fence by spring.

"I’m not doing anything wrong. Now I have to go to court for that, and I could spend ten months in jail for that," Plough said.

Richmond's superintendent told FOX6 News the school takes threats seriously. No student or staff member was hurt.

Richmond School District, Lisbon

What's next:

Plough's defense attorney said an upcoming plea hearing for the December charges will likely be delayed. Plough will be summoned to court for new charges in the coming weeks.