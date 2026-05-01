Waukesha County Silvernail Front Road pavement replacement project
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County motorists should be aware of a construction project that could impact their commute. A portion of Silvernail Frontage Road will be resurfaced beginning the week of Monday, May 4.
Pavement resurfacing project
What we know:
A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the $2 million project will see pavement replacement on Silvernail Frontage Road (I-94 frontage), between Maple Avenue and Elmhurst Road.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Improvements include:
- Replace the entire pavement structure within the project limits
- Cross culvert and driveway culvert replacement
- Shoulder improvements
- Upgrades to signing and marking throughout the project limits
Silvernail Frontage Road will be closed to through traffic from Maple Avenue to Elmhust Road. Local traffic to businesses and residences will be maintained. The posted detour will utilize Golf Road (frontage road on north side of I-94) via Maple Avenue and Elmhurst Road.
There will be no impact to traffic on I-94.
What's next:
Work is scheduled for completion by late summer. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Learn more about pavement replacement on the project webpage.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.