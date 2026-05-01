Waukesha County Silvernail Front Road pavement replacement project

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The Brief A $2 million resurfacing project on Silvernail Frontage Road between Maple Avenue and Elmhurst Road begins the week of May 4. The road will be closed to through traffic for pavement and culvert replacements, with a detour via Golf Road. The project expected to be completed by late summer.



Waukesha County motorists should be aware of a construction project that could impact their commute. A portion of Silvernail Frontage Road will be resurfaced beginning the week of Monday, May 4.

Pavement resurfacing project

What we know:

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the $2 million project will see pavement replacement on Silvernail Frontage Road (I-94 frontage), between Maple Avenue and Elmhurst Road.

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Improvements include:

Replace the entire pavement structure within the project limits

Cross culvert and driveway culvert replacement

Shoulder improvements

Upgrades to signing and marking throughout the project limits

Silvernail Frontage Road will be closed to through traffic from Maple Avenue to Elmhust Road. Local traffic to businesses and residences will be maintained. The posted detour will utilize Golf Road (frontage road on north side of I-94) via Maple Avenue and Elmhurst Road.

There will be no impact to traffic on I-94.

What's next:

Work is scheduled for completion by late summer. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

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Learn more about pavement replacement on the project webpage.