Waukesha County Sheriff: Man located on State Highway 164, ID unknown

article

The Brief The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a man found Friday on State Highway 164 who is currently unable to communicate. The man is 60–70 years old, and is safely in custody while deputies search for his family. Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call the Waukesha County Communications Center.



The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man who was located on State Highway 164 in the Village of Waukesha on Friday, April 17.

Man located

What we know:

Officials say the man is safe, and deputies are actively working to reconnect him with his family.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The man is described as being between 60–70 years old, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’8" tall and weighs between 130–150 lbs. He is currently unable to communicate his identity or where he lives.

Call authorities

What you can do:

If you recognize this person or have any information regarding his identity, you are urged to contact the Waukesha County Communications Center at 262-446-5070.