Waukesha County Sheriff: Man located on State Highway 164, ID unknown
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man who was located on State Highway 164 in the Village of Waukesha on Friday, April 17.
Man located
What we know:
Officials say the man is safe, and deputies are actively working to reconnect him with his family.
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The man is described as being between 60–70 years old, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’8" tall and weighs between 130–150 lbs. He is currently unable to communicate his identity or where he lives.
Call authorities
What you can do:
If you recognize this person or have any information regarding his identity, you are urged to contact the Waukesha County Communications Center at 262-446-5070.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Waukseha County Sheriff's Department.