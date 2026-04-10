Waukesha County Sheriff's Dept. to implement bodycams for deputies

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The Brief The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is working with the county executive to implement a body-worn camera program for its patrol division. The sheriff’s department says financial challenges delayed the initiative since 2015, but new advancements have made it more feasible. The program aims to strengthen public trust and accountability while providing essential video documentation for investigations and the judicial process.



The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is working to implement body-worn cameras (bodycams) for deputies.

Bodycam program

What we know:

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, it is actively working with Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow to implement a body-worn camera program for members of the office's patrol division.

At Sheriff Eric Severson’s direction, Captain Nicholas Ollinger will work closely with the Waukesha County Executive’s Office to help with the development and implementation of the program.

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What they're saying:

"This initiative reflects the agency’s continued commitment to enhancing transparency, strengthening accountability, and building public trust. Body-worn camera technology will also serve as a valuable tool for documenting law enforcement interactions and providing critical evidence during investigations and court proceedings," Captain Nicholas Ollinger said.

The sheriff's department says that when Sheriff Severson first took office in 2015, the main barrier to bodycams was the cost. Over the past decade, the sheriff’s department says it has continued to work with the Waukesha County Department of Administration to figure out a way to pay for them that would not require reductions in deputy staffing.

An example of a body-worn police camera (bodycam)

What they're saying:

"Funding our county’s justice and public safety needs is my number one priority. I’m encouraged by the positive conversations surrounding Waukesha County’s decision to equip our deputies with body-worn cameras. This is an important step for the county, and we are committed to implementing this technology in a way that supports transparency, accountability, and public trust," County Executive Paul Farrow said.

During that time, advancements in technology have significantly improved the feasibility of such a program. New systems now offer better reliability, extended battery life, cloud-based storage, and automated recording capabilities.

More information will be released on the timeline when it becomes available.

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Related article

Officer-involved shooting in Summit

The backstory:

The push to implement bodycams for Waukesha County deputies comes after an officer-involved shooting in Summit back in March.

During the pursuit that entered Waukesha County, the suspect vehicle became disabled in a field. An armed man, later identified as 41-year-old Nathan Poulakos, then got out of the vehicle and displayed a handgun.

The sheriff's department says that it believed the deputies, in fearing for their lives, responded by using deadly force, shooting the suspect. A handgun was found at the scene near the suspect. There is no video of the shooting.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating that shooting.