Waukesha County Parks free Thanksgiving weekend

Waukesha County residents and visitors are invited to get outside and enjoy Waukesha County Parks over Thanksgiving weekend. All nine fee-based parks welcome users – no annual membership or daily permit needed – from sunrise Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m.

Waukesha County fee-based park locations with free admission from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26:

Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, Brookfield

Fox River Park, W264 S4500 River Road, Waukesha

Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Town Line Road, Menomonee Falls

Minooka Park, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

Mukwonago Park, S100W31900 County Hwy LO, Mukwonago

Muskego Park, S83 W20370 Janesville Road, Muskego

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 Hwy 83, Hartland

Nashotah Park, W330 N5113 County Hwy C, Nashotah

Ryan Park, W262 N4656 Ryan Road, Pewaukee

More info: WaukeshaCounty.gov/ThankfulForParks.

2024 Parks and Lake Access Annual Memberships – featuring "Invisible" annual stickers – go on sale Friday, Nov. 24. View membership packages at WaukeshaCounty.gov/ParkEntry. Memberships are valid from date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2024.