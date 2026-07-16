Waukesha County OWI arrest; Wisconsin man arrested for 4th offense

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The Brief A man was arrested for OWI 4th offense in Waukesha County on Wednesday, July 15. The driver was arrested following a crash on I-94 near Maple Avenue. The driver was booked and held at the Waukesha County Jail.



A 51-year-old man from Sun Prairie was arrested in Waukesha County on Wednesday, July 15 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

What we know:

Around 4 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash on I-94 near Maple Avenue in Waukesha County. According to a news release, a van had struck the median's cable barrier.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A news release says the driver showed signs of impairment and standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

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An evidentiary blood draw was obtained, after which the driver was booked and held at the Waukesha County Jail.