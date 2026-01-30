Waukesha County I-94 crash near Elm Grove Road; accident cleared
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - An accident on I-94 near the Waukesha County/Milwaukee County line caused significant backups on Friday, Jan. 30.
The accident happened in the eastbound lanes near Elm Grove Road just after 11 a.m.
Eastbound I-94 was closed beyond Moorland Road, and traffic was being diverted off at that exit, creating backups there as well.
Just after 1 p.m. the accident scene was cleared and traffic resumed eastbound past Moorland Road. However, backups may linger.
The Source: Information in this post comes from the WisDOT cams and 511.