Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow dies at 61 following cancer battle

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The Brief Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow passed away at age 61 following his battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with mucinous adenocarcinoma in 2024, and documented his treatment journey to help others. He was elected to his position back in 2015.



Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow has died following his battle with cancer. He was 61 years old.

About Paul Farrow

What we know:

A release from Waukesha County says that Paul fought bravely and with a smile since being diagnosed in 2024 with mucinous adenocarcinoma, a rare type of cancer. Throughout his journey, Paul chose to publicly document his treatment to help others battling cancer.

His family, friends and staff all stood by his side along the way hoping for a better outcome.

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Since being elected County Executive in 2015, Farrow led Waukesha County with courage and grace, building on a distinguished record of public service at both the state and local levels.

Before becoming County Executive, he served in the Wisconsin Assembly, the State Senate, and as Senate Assistant Majority Leader. He was reelected in 2019 and 2023 and served as Chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin from 2021 to 2022.

In 2025, Paul had the honor of receiving the Tommy G. Thompson Distinguished Public Leadership Award, which recognizes Wisconsin leaders who have devoted themselves to public service, worked to promote responsible public policy and demonstrated exceptional leadership. Farrow’s political lineage stems from his mother, former Lieutenant Governor Margaret Farrow.

What they're saying:

"I am heartbroken by the passing of County Executive Farrow. Paul was a devoted public servant, a steady leader, and a proud champion for Waukesha County. He led with conviction and cared deeply about this community. On behalf of the County Board, I extend our deepest condolences to his wife Amy and the Farrow family, his friends, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing him," County Board Chairman Jim Heinrich said.

The backstory:

Note: This story below was originally published in September 2024

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow has received a huge outpouring of support since he announced last week that he was diagnosed with cancer. He spoke one-on-one with FOX6 on Tuesday.

Farrow is still hard at work and cracking jokes. He said he’s focused on his duties as county executive – like delivering a balanced budget – but knows this battle will be physically draining.

"I feel really good today. I got a good night’s sleep," said Farrow.

Farrow said that has not always been the case since doctors diagnosed him with mucinous adenocarcinoma – a rare form of cancer.

"It is considered Stage 4," he said. "It has metastasized so much that it’s everywhere in the abdomen."

Farrow said he started having pain as far back as Memorial Day, and he went to the emergency room in early August. He said there is no cure, but doctors are aggressively treating it. He has lost 20 pounds in the past two months; he said chemotherapy zaps his appetite.

The cancer has not spread to Farrow's organs, he said. Instead, it has attached itself to the fibers of his abdominal wall.

The county executive is documenting his journey on social media. In three months, doctors will determine if surgery is necessary.

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"I get up every day and say, ‘god gave me one more day to drive my wife crazy and keep the county running smoothly and beat the cancer,’" he said. "If I can give a voice to what’s going on to let people know the way things happen, or why they might be a little bit different, that’s what I’m going to do."

Farrow is leaning on his family, faith, staff and trademark humor as he starts his most difficult chapter. He is married and has two sons and a grandson.

"We know that humor is the best medicine. Being able to fight through this with a good sense of humor is going to be important moving forward," he said.

Farrow has long embraced public service. He was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2010 and the Wisconsin Senate in 2012. He’s the former chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin and has served as Waukesha County executive since 2015.

Reaction

What they're saying:

"Paul Farrow was a true leader who embodied the values of hard work, integrity, and service that define Wisconsin Republicans. From the State Capitol to Waukesha County, he fought tirelessly for Wisconsin values. His passing is a profound loss for our party and our state. On behalf of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, we extend our deepest condolences to Paul’s wife Amy, their sons, and his family and friends. His legacy will continue to inspire conservatives across Wisconsin for generations to come." — WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

"On behalf of Fond du Lac County I extend my prayers and condolences to the family of Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, who passed away yesterday after a courageous battle with cancer. Paul was a leader within Wisconsin counties leadership and will be missed." — Sam Kaufman, Fond du Lac County Executive

"Paul was a good, kind, and principled person who cared deeply about his community and our state. I’m grateful to have had so many opportunities to work together with him over the course of our careers in public service. He’ll certainly be missed." — Governor Tony Evers

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