Waukesha County diverging diamond interchange; 2nd public meeting set

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The Brief WisDOT is hosting an informal open house on Tuesday, July 7, to discuss the proposed I-94 and County F (Redford Boulevard) Interchange project. The meeting will run from 5 to 7 p.m. in Room #151 of the Lee Sherman Dreyfus State Office Building in Waukesha. The venue is transit and wheelchair accessible.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Tuesday, June 30, that it is hosting a public meeting to discuss the proposed I-94 and County F (Redford Boulevard) Interchange project in Waukesha County.

New public meeting announced

What we know:

The meeting will follow an informal, open house format. Project representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.

Meeting details

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

5 – 7 p.m.

141 NW Barstow Street, Waukesha, WI 53167, Room #151 (Lee Sherman Dreyfus State Office Building)

A news release says the meeting location is transit and wheelchair accessible. Those who would like an interpreter at the meeting, or another accommodation, can contact WisDOT project manager Christine Hanna at (414) 750-1555, or christine.hanna@dot.wi.gov.

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Hearing impaired individuals needing assistance may contact the WisDOT representative via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711 and request to connect with (414) 750-1555).

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