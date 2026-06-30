Waukesha County diverging diamond interchange; 2nd public meeting set
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Tuesday, June 30, that it is hosting a public meeting to discuss the proposed I-94 and County F (Redford Boulevard) Interchange project in Waukesha County.
New public meeting announced
What we know:
The meeting will follow an informal, open house format. Project representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.
Meeting details
- Tuesday, July 7, 2026
- 5 – 7 p.m.
- 141 NW Barstow Street, Waukesha, WI 53167, Room #151 (Lee Sherman Dreyfus State Office Building)
A news release says the meeting location is transit and wheelchair accessible. Those who would like an interpreter at the meeting, or another accommodation, can contact WisDOT project manager Christine Hanna at (414) 750-1555, or christine.hanna@dot.wi.gov.
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Hearing impaired individuals needing assistance may contact the WisDOT representative via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711 and request to connect with (414) 750-1555).
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.