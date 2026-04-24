Waukesha County Clerk Meg Wartman dies following cancer battle

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The Brief Waukesha County Clerk Meg Wartman has passed away following a battle with cancer, which led to her mid-term retirement earlier this year. First appointed in 2018 and later elected twice, Wartman was recognized for her integrity in overseeing county elections, records, and transparency. Deputy Clerk Jennifer Moore will manage the office’s duties until newly appointed County Clerk Georgia Maxwell is sworn in this June.



Waukesha County Clerk Meg Wartman has passed away after losing her battle with cancer.

In January, Wartman made the difficult decision to retire mid-term following a 2024 diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

According to the Waukesha County Executive's Office, Wartman was appointed County Clerk on December 18, 2018. After winning the 2020 election, she began her first full term on January 4, 2021, and was re-elected in 2024.

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"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Meg, whose strength, grace, and dedication to public service left a lasting mark on Waukesha County. She served our residents with integrity and compassion, even while facing her battle with cancer. Our hearts are with her family, friends, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her. She will be greatly missed, and her legacy of service will not be forgotten," County Executive Paul Farrow said.

During her tenure, Wartman oversaw multiple countywide election cycles and served as the County’s chief records officer, advancing transparency, statutory compliance, and service to residents and local municipalities.

"Meg was a force, a mentor, but more importantly, a close friend. She was someone who taught me the ropes and listened when times were tough. Her loss will hurt for a while among clerk staff, but we find strength knowing she’s no longer suffering," Deputy County Clerk Jennifer Moore said.

Jennifer Moore, the Deputy Clerk, will assume all of Wartman's duties until the first week of June when the newly appointed County Clerk, Georgia Maxwell, will be sworn into office.

Responses

What they're saying:

County Board Chairman Jim Heinrich

"It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a dedicated public servant, and my friend, Meg Wartman. Having both called Brookfield home for many years, I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand her unwavering commitment to our community."

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"From her impactful years on the local school board to her exemplary leadership as our County Clerk, she approached every role with a deep sense of duty and a genuine desire to make a difference. Beyond her professional achievements, it was her warm personality and kindness that truly left a mark on everyone who walked through the doors of the courthouse. We are profoundly grateful for her years of service, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time."