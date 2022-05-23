Waukesha County beach swim season opens May 27 without lifeguards

article

Waukesha County Parks beach swimming season will open with Swim at Your Own Risk (SAYOR) hours at six beach locations on Friday, May 27. There will be no lifeguards staffed at any beaches this season due to the labor shortage.

"Our park beaches are a top summer attraction for both residents and visitors, and we are glad we have swim at your own risk options available at all locations to allow public access to the water when no lifeguards are available," said Paul Farrow, Waukesha County Executive. "I invite everyone to get outside and enjoy the sun and sand!"

All six Waukesha County Park System beaches will offer Swim at Your Own Risk (SAYOR) hours from sunrise to sunset daily through Sunday, September 25*, as weather and water conditions allow.

Waukesha County Parks Beaches:

Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, Brookfield (*SAYOR Hours end Tuesday, September 6)

Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Townline Road, Menomonee Falls

Minooka Park, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

Mukwonago Park, S100 W31900 C.T.H. LO, Mukwonago

Muskego Park, S83 W20370 Janesville Road, Muskego

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 S.T.H 83, Hartland

High Roller Fun Rentals will be renting canoes, kayaks, and paddle boats at Fox Brook and Menomonee Parks. For more information about their services, visit www.highrollerfunrentals.com.

For a more information about park beaches, visit www.waukeshacounty.gov/swimming.