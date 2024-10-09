Waukesha Christmas parade memorial project milestone marked on Oct. 9

The Brief The Waukesha memorial honoring the victims of the 2021 Christmas parade attack marked a milestone on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Crews lowered a major part of the memorial into place. The memorial is expected to be completed in November; ready to mark three years since the tragedy.



In just six weeks, people in Waukesha will dedicate a memorial honoring the victims of the Christmas parade attack.

Construction crews have been working for months to have the memorial ready to mark three years since the tragedy. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, there was a project milestone. Crews lowered a major part of the memorial into place.

Crews have been working since May at Grede Park on a memorial that will honor the victims of the 2021 Christmas parade attack.

"I’d say we’re probably 70% complete with construction," said Joe Jorgensen, project manager with VJS Construction Services. "If you look over here, we’re actually going to be setting that into place today."

Crews set one of the six ribbons representing the six people killed after Darrell brooks drove an SUV through the city's holiday parade. More than 60 others were physically hurt. The ribbons will come together in the center – to form a giant heart.

"It’s definitely challenging. It’s going to be one of the last pieces set into place. There’s a lot of coordination," Jorgensen said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Soon after shovels went into the ground, Jorgensen said crews hit bedrock. It created a month-long delay and increased costs.

"We were fortunate enough to receive a grant of $558,000. This week it was finally approved," said Melissa Baxter, president of the Waukesha County Community Foundation.

FOX6 News asked a city spokeswoman how those funds impact the total cost of the $1.5 million project. She did not provide specific figures but said the grant will help cover construction.

The city announced in April it had met its initial fundraising goal. That included $600,000 in federal ARPA funds – and more than $500,000 in community donations.

"It says a lot about our community. It really does," said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly.

FOX6 News was with Mayor Reilly as he got his first, up-close look at the site's tile wall – including his contribution.

"Right here – here we go," Reilly said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Members of the community purchased and designed more than 700 clay tiles to help pay for the memorial. Each tile shares a message of strength and hope for a city still healing.

"We want to build something lasting for folks to come back – it’s incredibly sad, but our hope is people can find peace when they come here," Jorgensen said.

The city will open this space and dedicate the memorial on Nov. 21 to mark three years since the attack. A memorial on Main Street was dedicated last November. And FOX6 News just learned on Wednesday, Oct. 9 that a sculpture designed by Waukesha native Carmen De La Paz that was supposed to be included at the memorial site will now be complete by November 2025.

Related article

Waukesha officials stress any remaining money for these projects will be used to set up a long-term maintenance fund for the site.

The construction site remains closed to the public until next month’s dedication.