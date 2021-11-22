Waukesha Christmas Parade: Children's Wisconsin treats 18 kids

Children’s Wisconsin is treating 18 kids who were injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident on Sunday, Nov. 21. Among those 18 children are three sets of siblings.

Of the 18 children, doctors said 10 of them were admitted to pediatric intensive care. As of Monday, six of those ICU patients were listed in critical condition, three in serious condition and one in fair condition. Eight other patients not in the ICU were listed in fair condition in other units at Children's Hospital. Two were discharged.

"This is unique and truly demonstrates the devastating effects of this on our community," said Dr. Michael Meyer of Children's Wisconsin.

Ryan Kohnke's niece, Jessalyn, a young dancer, was among those badly injured.

Jessalyn

"She’s in critical condition in the ICU, dealing with internal injuries at this moment," said Kohnke. "I’m upset. I’m mad. I am devastated, falling apart. I’m trying to keep it together for my family."

The son of a Caledonia firefighter was also hospitalized after being injured in the parade tragedy. A fundraising page for Erik Tiegs says the athlete and member of the Waukesha South Marching Band suffered a broken femur, broken ribs, a bruised lung and other injuries. His brother was nearby when he was hurt.

"The injuries from Sunday night will go well beyond the physical and will take time to heal. We must all continue to lean on each other and to encourage those impacted to reach out and to use the resources that are available to them," said Dr. Michael Gutzeit of Children's Wisconsin.

Officials say the children being treated range in age from 3 years old to 16 years old. The victims suffered everything from facial abrasions to broken bones and serious head injuries. Two of the patients were to have additional surgeries on Monday.

"We all have a role to play in this situation, and I am proud to be a part of this community and how it responded so well to the needs of these kids," said Dr. Amy Drendel of Children's Wisconsin.

Mental health services available

Mental health services are being offered to those seeking help. Anyone needing emotional or mental support is encouraged to call 414-266-6500.