Waukesha Christmas Parade attack: Darrell Brooks faces new charges

An amended criminal complaint filed on Wednesday, Jan. 12 charges Waukesha Christmas Parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks with dozens more criminal counts associated with the Nov. 21 incident. Those 77 charges now include:

First-degree intentional homicide (six counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (61 counts)

Hit and run-resulting in death (six counts)

Felony bail jumping (two counts)

Misdemeanor battery (two counts)

Previously, Brooks, 39, faced just the six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one for each person killed in the attack. The new charges include 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one for each person that was injured.

"It’s definitely been a crazy past couple of months," said Tyler Pudleiner, Waukesha Christmas parade attack survivor.

Pudleiner, 17, was hit while marching in the Christmas parade with the Waukesha South High School band.

"My body is getting a lot better after surgery and everything like that," said Pudleiner. "Mentally, I’m struggling a little bit with, you know, everything like that, and the nightmares and stuff."

On Wednesday, Pudleiner told FOX6 he's feeling a bit better knowing he is one of the victims now listed in the criminal complaint.

"I think it’s going to bring me, somewhat, closure and get down that road and start to get down that road," said Pudleiner.

The amended criminal complaint says Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park around 4 p.m. that Sunday. It's the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November. She told police they began arguing in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and was striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

What happened next is something Pudleiner hopes keeps Brooks behind bars for life.

"I think it’ll really start to give people that feeling that he’s going to be gone forever, and there’s no chance anymore," said Pudleiner. "He’s gone this time."

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence.

Pudleiner is organizing an effort to wear blue or "Waukesha Strong" gear every time Brooks is in court to show how the community continues to come together.

