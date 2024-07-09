Expand / Collapse search

Watertown’s Tuesday market; local produce, baked goods

By
Published  July 9, 2024 8:24am CDT
Watertown’s Tuesday market is one of the area’s largest and longest-running markets with fresh local produce and baked goods. Brian Kramp is at Riverside Park in Watertown where today’s market goes until noon. 

Eggs and cheese to pickled and dried vegetables

Brian Kramp is at the Watertown Farmers Market with a vendor that understands the importance of growing field products.

The Dusty Mallet can add a little joy to your home

Brian Kramp is at the Watertown Farmers Market with the husband-and-wife team that create pieces that are both functional and decorative.

Tasty baked goods

Brian Kramp is at the Watertown Farmers Market where pies are a big reason Tuesdays are crowded at Riverside Park.

Grilled cheese sandwiches

Brian Kramp is with the owner of Quacky Jack’s who’s serving up a cheesy good sandwiches at the Watertown Farmers Market.