Watertown fatal hit-and-run; Jeffrey Redecker bound over for trial

article

The Brief A judge found probable cause to hold Jeffrey Redecker for trial for a fatal drunk-driving hit-and-run in Watertown. Redecker allegedly struck and dragged a pedestrian in a high-visibility jacket on Dec. 21, fleeing the scene with a 0.121 BAC. Police used witness video to trace the truck to Redecker’s home, where they found blood and clothing fragments on the vehicle.



A Jefferson County judge found probable cause on Friday, Jan. 2 to hold a Watertown man over for trial.

54-year-old Jeffrey Redecker is accused of driving drunk when he fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene on Dec. 21. Redecker is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He is expected to enter pleas to those charges on Feb. 26.

Watertown hit-and-run

The backstory:

Watertown police were called to the area of 5th and Main. It was reported that a pedestrian was hit there around 12:40 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 21, but officers found the victim near 2nd and Main.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A criminal complaint said the victim appeared to have been "dragged down the road." The 35-year-old died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from first responders.

What they're saying:

A witness told police a red pickup truck with a metal rack was driving on Main Street and sounded like it was "dragging something," according to the complaint. The witness said he then saw a man being dragged under the truck until he fell onto the road and the truck kept driving.

Another witness said he was the victim's designated driver and had parked near 5th and Main to pick him up. The witness said he was taking a video to show the victim he was there – and captured the hit-and-run. Court filings said the victim was in a high visibility yellow jacket when the red truck hit him.

Investigators used that video, along with additional video from the area, to identify the truck's license plate number. The complaint said they were then able to determine Redecker was the registered owner, and went to his home a few hours after the crash. The red truck was parked at the home, and there was blood and pieces of the victim's jacket on the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Court filings said Redecker came outside and said he had been driving the truck earlier that evening and admitted he'd been out drinking. When an officer informed him that he hit and injured someone with his truck, he said he "didn't know he hit someone" and "didn't even feel a bump."

Police put Redecker through field sobriety tests and then conducted a preliminary breath test, which the complaint said yielded a 0.121 BAC hours after the crash. He was then taken to a hospital for an evidentiary blood draw.