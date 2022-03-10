Watertown crash: Driver ejected, flighted to hospital

article

Watertown Police and Fire responded to a serious crash near Welsh Road at the Highway 26 overpass shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, March 10.

The driver, a 76-year-old man, was ejected after colliding with a bridge abutment. He was taken by Flight for Life to a nearby hospital.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted Watertown PD with the crash investigation.

Watertown Auxiliary Officers assisted with traffic control.

This case is being actively investigated.

No additional information is available at this time.

