Expand / Collapse search

Watertown crash: Driver ejected, flighted to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Watertown
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

File photo: Flight For Life helicopter 

WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown Police and Fire responded to a serious crash near Welsh Road at the Highway 26 overpass shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, March 10.

The driver, a 76-year-old man, was ejected after colliding with a bridge abutment. He was taken by Flight for Life to a nearby hospital.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted Watertown PD with the crash investigation. 

Watertown Auxiliary Officers assisted with traffic control. 

This case is being actively investigated. 

No additional information is available at this time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

New Milwaukee transit system; FlexRide gets workers to the jobs
article

New Milwaukee transit system; FlexRide gets workers to the jobs

A new Milwaukee program promises to make your commute cheap and easy.