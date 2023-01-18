Expand / Collapse search

Waterford utility poles sheered off, outage to 5,000 customers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waterford
Utility pole sheered off in Town of Waterford

WATERFORD, Wis. - Power has been restored to roughly 5,000 residents in the Town of Waterford area – after a utility pole was found sheered off late Tuesday, Jan. 17.

A post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page indicates Kramer from 164 to Loomis was closed during this time – so crews could repair the complex utility pole. 

The roadway was expected to have opened by midnight.