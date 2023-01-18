Waterford utility poles sheered off, outage to 5,000 customers

article

Power has been restored to roughly 5,000 residents in the Town of Waterford area – after a utility pole was found sheered off late Tuesday, Jan. 17.

A post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page indicates Kramer from 164 to Loomis was closed during this time – so crews could repair the complex utility pole.

The roadway was expected to have opened by midnight.