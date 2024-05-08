Expand / Collapse search

Waterford structure fire; crews face unexpected water supply challenge

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 8, 2024 8:25am CDT
Waterford
Structure fire in Waterford (Credit: Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department)

WATERFORD, Wis. - Firefighters battling a structure fire in the Town of Waterford late Tuesday, May 7 had to deal with an unexpected water supply challenge.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the home on High Drive in Waterford just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. 

Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD) provided assistance to several other departments battling the fire. 

The water supply challenge caused for the Mutual Aid Box Alarm to be escalated to a second alarm. Kansasville firefighters responded to the scene with a tender carrying 3600 gallons of water to support the fire suppression efforts.

The Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force was called to the scene. 