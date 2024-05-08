Waterford structure fire; crews face unexpected water supply challenge

article

Firefighters battling a structure fire in the Town of Waterford late Tuesday, May 7 had to deal with an unexpected water supply challenge.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the home on High Drive in Waterford just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD) provided assistance to several other departments battling the fire.

The water supply challenge caused for the Mutual Aid Box Alarm to be escalated to a second alarm. Kansasville firefighters responded to the scene with a tender carrying 3600 gallons of water to support the fire suppression efforts.

The Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force was called to the scene.