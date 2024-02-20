Waterford school funding referenda seek $91M for projects

Voters in the Waterford Union High School District vote Tuesday, Feb. 20 on not one but two referenda totaling $91 million. The funding would go toward fixing aging infrastructure – including old pipes dating back to the 1950s that are in need of major repairs.

Voters will see two questions. The first is to invest $77 million inside the school. That money would include tearing down and rebuilding part of the high school campus that was an old elementary school. It's 65 years old. The referendum would also boost space for fine arts and career training.

Waterford Union High School referendum plan

The second question is whether to invest $14 million for athletic facilities. That includes adding accessible parking, installing permanent bathrooms and moving the softball fields that are currently in a flood plain.

Voters in Waterford rejected the last two, smaller referenda.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Critics of the proposal told FOX6 News they're worried about rising costs – and rising taxes. For the average $400,000 home, a homeowner would see an extra $33 per month in property taxes – or roughly $400 per year.

If approved, the district promised not to go to a bond referendum again for 12 years.

Voter info

MyVote Wisconsin is a one-stop resource for voting and election information across the state – including where to vote, what's on the ballot and how to register.

If you have not registered to vote – or are unsure if you are registered – it's not too late. Eligible voters can register at their local polling site before casting a ballot: