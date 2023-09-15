Waterford house fire; portable charger caused fire

article

Firefighters were fighting a fire near Shady and Center in the Town of Waterford on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Tichigan Fire Department was sent to a structure fire around 10:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived to see a single-story, multi-family home with heavy black smoke showing through the rear exterior windows and rolling out of soffits.

The fire spread up the rear exterior of the house, into the soffits and up to the roof. It was quickly determined that more resources may be needed.

Tichigan, Rochester, and Village of Waterford fire chiefs were on the scene within minutes of dispatch. They were able to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of any other units. The fire was deemed under control around 11:14 a.m.

It was determined a portable charger caused the fire. There were working smoke detectors in the home; fortunately, the residents who were home during that time were able to evacuate prior to the arrival of the fire department. Officials said the estimated cost of damage is $250,000.