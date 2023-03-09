Waterford fire; man found deceased inside home

article

A 65-year-old Waterford man was found dead after a house fire on Prospect Drive on Wednesday, March 8.

Officials say around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, the Racine County Communications center received a 911 call from multiple citizens stating that they saw large amounts of black smoke coming from the residence on Prospect.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Waterford Police Department responded to the scene. The home was fully engulfed in flames.

At the time of the fire, a 65-year-old man was believed to be still in the residence. After an extensive extinguishing and rescue effort, the man was found deceased inside the residence.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation by the Racine County Arson Task force and Racine County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau.