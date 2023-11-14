Watch: Florida paddleboarder captures magical moment as manatee creates rainbow greeting

A paddleboarder in Florida came across a manatee, and it was nothing short of magical and colorful.

Leti Trejo was spending a day with her husband in Ocala when they spotted the creature.

Video showed the manatee swimming at the surface to spray some water.

It sprayed water at just the right angle to make a rainbow.

"To my surprise, he greeted me with a rainbow," Trejo said.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.