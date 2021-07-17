Expand / Collapse search

DC police confirm 3 people shot outside Nationals Park

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Sports
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals game against the San Diego Padres has been halted after multiple people were shot outside the stadium Saturday night.

4 people injured after shooting outside Nationals Park

Four people suffered injuries after a shooting outside Nationals Park Saturday night.

Initially, D.C. police indicated that two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and two others went to a local hospital for treatment from gunshot wounds.

During a press conference around 11:30 p.m., police said they'd confirmed three victims total.

DC police, other officials provide update on shooting incident outside Nationals Park

D.C. police, and officials representing both the city and the Nationals organization provide an update on their investigation into a shooting outside Nationals Park.

According to police, investigators believe people in two cars were firing guns at each other outside the stadium.

A woman who was not involved in the gunfight was also injured, police say.

They stressed that there was no gunfire inside the stadium itself, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Fans, players flee Nationals Park after nearby gunshots ring out during game

The scene outside Nationals Park Saturday after gunshots rang out near the stadium (@RJBrodsky / Twitter)

Officials say the stadium itself was never evacuated, but people attending the Nationals game against the San Diego Padres were asked to shelter in place.

Police are reviewing surveillance video, and gathering additional evidence.

One of the vehicles involved in the gunfight has been located, police say.

Team and city officials say the Nationals game against the San Diego Padres will be played Sunday at 1:05 p.m. They said that additional patrols would be implemented in the Navy Yard neighborhood, and stressed that the park will be safe.

Gunfire erupts outside Nationals stadium

Chaos broke out at a Washington Nationals game Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the stadium. (Courtesy: @tedstarky)

Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media with the Washington Nationals Twitter account confirming gunshots outside the stadium. Players and fans could be seen running for cover.

NATS-STATEMENT-ON-GAME.jpg

"Something crazy going on at Nationals Park," Boston Globe sports writer Ben Volin tweeted. "Players just sprinted off the field and fans running from the stands."

The game, between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, was in the bottom of the sixth inning at the time of the incident, which caused a delay.

The Washington Nationals posted on Twitter that gunshots had been reported. 

FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT

This is a breaking news update - we will have additional details as they become available

