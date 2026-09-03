Washington County volunteers drive 100K+ miles to help seniors

The Brief Senior volunteers Lee Harmon and Alan Nevala have each driven over 100,000 miles to provide free medical transportation for seniors in Washington County. Offered through Interfaith Caregivers, the program saves local seniors tens of thousands of dollars in transit costs while offering extra help with groceries and yard work. The volunteer service combats senior isolation by fostering deep, mutual friendships and giving both drivers and passengers a sense of purpose.



Aging comes with a host of challenges – money, medical issues and loneliness, to name a few. But there’s an organization in Washington County tackling all that and more with a unique approach – seniors helping seniors. FOX6’s Carl Deffenbaugh takes us on a journey with two unassuming volunteers who have gone the distance for their peers.

Meet Lee Harmon

What we know:

If Lee Harmon’s life was a song, he’d be the Willie Nelson of Washington County – On the Road Again.

Lee Harmon

"Get up in the morning," the 86-year-old said. "And hit the road."

Or perhaps the volunteer version of Johnny Cash.

"I like driving in Milwaukee," Lee said. "We go down to Waukesha, Pewaukee."

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He’s been everywhere, man, within a 50-mile radius of West Bend.

"Sheboygan and Plymouth and Fond du Lac," he said, rattling off destinations.

Lee is a volunteer driver with Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County, helping fellow seniors get to and from medical appointments free of charge.

"It’s really rewarding to be able to help the old folks," joked Lee.

At 86, he has plenty of miles on his own tires. They fly by, in fact, on the way back to Interfaith, as they have for Lee over 13 years as a volunteer.

"I just love driving," he stated. "I like to meet the people. And they’re all so appreciative."

Last year marked a major milestone for Lee – 100,000 miles of volunteer driving. That’s more than four trips around the Earth. [He’s now over 115,000 miles]

But here’s where we take a bit of a left turn.

"Once we were looking at Lee we were like, ‘Well, Alan drives a lot. How much has Alan driven?’" said Interfaith Caregivers Executive Director Melanie Gonring. "And we looked up his data, and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s already hit it!’"

Meet Alan Nevala

What we know:

With more than 115,000 miles now, Lee isn’t even at the top of the leader board. That mark belongs to Alan Nevala.

Alan started driving for Interfaith a year before Lee and has logged more than 135,000 miles.

Alan Nevala

"Colleagues," said Alan. "Not competitors."

Though in a battle of words spoken, it’s not even close.

"He’s talkier than I am, I think," Alan said, correctly.

In fact, Alan isn’t even sure why we’re here with him, waiting for the end of his client’s appointment.

"I don’t think it’s exceptionally newsworthy," Alan stated, flatly.

"I’m sure you saw with Alan, he just does this," Gonring, the Interfaith Executive Director, explained. "He doesn’t really think it’s that big a deal. It’s a huge deal, that consistency."

In fact, Gonring did the math for one of their other clients.

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"We’ve saved him over $56,000 in having to hire private transportation for his appointments," she said. "Lifesaving."

And there’s one more thing you can’t put a number on, be it miles or money.

"I’ve met a lot of Washington County characters over the years," said Alan.

When it comes to seniors helping seniors, companionship is a two-way street.

"It really forms those bonds and those friendships," Gonring said. "Which is really cool."

"Gives me a reason to get up in the morning," said Lee. "Instead of sitting, watching TV and reclining in the recliner. I got someone to talk to and visit with."

Life’s better when there’s someone else along for the ride.

Interfaith Caregivers offers rides to anyone 60 and up, to anywhere within a 50-mile radius of West Bend. And the services don’t stop there. They also help seniors with grocery shopping, yard work and basic companionship.