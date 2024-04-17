Washington County special enforcement to stop risky driving April 18
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region will conduct special traffic enforcement patrols in Washington County on Thursday, April 18.
A news release says officers will focus on stopping risky driving behaviors that lead to serious injury and fatal crashes.
The Wisconsin State Patrol analyzes crash data from WisDOT’s Community Maps program to determine deployment areas. The goal is to step up enforcement and education in areas identified as hotspots to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.
Officials stress most crashes are preventable, and drivers can avoid serious injury or death by following some simple steps:
- Don’t speed. Speed increases the severity of crashes.
- Drive sober. Alcohol and drugs inhibit reaction times and make it harder for a driver to focus on safely operating a vehicle.
- Buckle up. Wearing a seat belt can greatly decrease the severity of injury in a crash. Make sure children are in the proper safety seat.
- Put the phone down. 1 in 5 crashes involve distracted driving. Turn off your phone or download an app to prevent incoming and outgoing messages, calls and notifications while driving.
- Drive courteously. Courteous driving encourages other drivers to be courteous. Aggressive driving influences others to drive aggressively.