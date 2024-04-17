Washington County special enforcement to stop risky driving April 18

article

The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region will conduct special traffic enforcement patrols in Washington County on Thursday, April 18.

A news release says officers will focus on stopping risky driving behaviors that lead to serious injury and fatal crashes.

The Wisconsin State Patrol analyzes crash data from WisDOT’s Community Maps program to determine deployment areas. The goal is to step up enforcement and education in areas identified as hotspots to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.

Officials stress most crashes are preventable, and drivers can avoid serious injury or death by following some simple steps: