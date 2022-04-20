Washington County garage fire; total loss, no injuries

Firefighters on Wednesday, April 20 responded to the scene of a garage fire on Highway 83 in the Town of Addison – in Washington County. The call came in around 2:20 a.m.

The initial caller on scene reported that a detached garage was on fire and that flames and smoke were visible. The first responding deputy reported that he observed active flames and that the fire was contained to the detached garage south of the residence.

The garage was described as a 30’x50’ structure that contained tools, vehicles, and farm implement. The structure and its contents were a total loss. The property owner was unable to provide any preliminary damage estimates.

There were no injuries to the property owner or any personnel on scene as a result of the fire.

Traffic on Highway 83 between Cty Tk K and Cty Tk S was shut down for approximately two and a half hours to assist fire department efforts on scene.

The circumstances surrounding the fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature, but the fire is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and St Lawrence Fire Department.